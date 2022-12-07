Report lists Colorado in the top 15 for ‘worst driving states’ in the nation

Speeding graphic.
(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:02 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(KKTV) - Colorado, Nebraska and Wyoming all rank in the top 15 for “worst driving states” according to a new report.

The report, compiled by QuoteWizard, looked at more than 10 million car insurance quotes to find the number of accidents, DUIs, speeding tickets and citations in each state. Colorado ranked number 12 for “worst driving states” while Utah was ranked as the worst driving state. The report states key finding for Colorado include 21st worst in accidents, 11th worth in speeding and 18th worst for DUIs.

Click here to view the full report.

States neighboring Colorado also ranked poorly. Nebraska was ranked number 13 for worst driving state while Wyoming ranked number 14.

The report identified the “best driving state” as Connecticut.

The report was released on Monday.

