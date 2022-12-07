Police investigating fake report of shooter at southwest Springs school
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:31 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A report of an active shooter at a Broadmoor-area school was fake, says the Colorado Springs Police Department after it investigated the phony tip Wednesday morning.
The police department tweeted a short statement on the incident:
The Colorado Springs School is a private school located a few blocks from The Broadmoor hotel.
No further information has been released at this time. 11 News will update this article as we learn more.
Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.