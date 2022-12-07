Police investigating fake report of shooter at southwest Springs school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A report of an active shooter at a Broadmoor-area school was fake, says the Colorado Springs Police Department after it investigated the phony tip Wednesday morning.

The police department tweeted a short statement on the incident:

Community Notification:



CSPD is aware of a report of an active shooter at The Colorado Springs School. There is NO active shooter and NO threat to students and faculty. This is being investigated as false reporting. Officers are still at the school. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) December 7, 2022

The Colorado Springs School is a private school located a few blocks from The Broadmoor hotel.

No further information has been released at this time. 11 News will update this article as we learn more.

