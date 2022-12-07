Police investigating fake report of shooter at southwest Springs school

The Colorado Springs School
The Colorado Springs School(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:31 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A report of an active shooter at a Broadmoor-area school was fake, says the Colorado Springs Police Department after it investigated the phony tip Wednesday morning.

The police department tweeted a short statement on the incident:

The Colorado Springs School is a private school located a few blocks from The Broadmoor hotel.

No further information has been released at this time. 11 News will update this article as we learn more.

