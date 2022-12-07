Police: 76-year-old man burned, beaten, robbed by caretaker

Misty Pabst is accused of burning, beating, and stealing the car of a 76-year-old man in her...
Misty Pabst is accused of burning, beating, and stealing the car of a 76-year-old man in her care, according to the New Orleans Police Department.(OPSO)
By Mykal Vincent and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:15 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Louisiana woman is behind bars after police say she beat and burned a 76-year-old man who was in her care then stole his car, WVUE reports.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the victim’s caretaker, 46-year-old Misty Pabst, beat him with a metal cane, burned him with a cigarette and demanded his car keys.

The incident happened Monday in the 7300 block of West Roadway Street, police say.

The victim reportedly told police he lost consciousness, and when he woke up, his 2016 Kia Soul and cell phone were missing.

Pabst was booked on two counts of armed robbery.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plastic bags
Walmarts in Colorado will stop using single-use plastic bags on Jan. 1, 2023
Club Q shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich.
Prosecution files 300+ charges against alleged Club Q shooter
From left: Suspect Luis Valenzuela, Reanna "Nikki" Burch-Woodhull.
Arrest made after missing pregnant woman is found dead in southwest Colorado
Shirley King, also known as Akira Summers
Woman found guilty of pimping and keeping a place of prostitution south of Colorado Springs
An Army battalion is inactive as the troops move to the Space Force to continue their mission.
U.S. Space Force takes over Army battalion mission in Colorado

Latest News

4th Judicial District Judge Michael McHenry signed the 2021 arrest papers for Anderson Lee...
Judge on old arrest papers is the same judge presiding over alleged Club Q shooters current case
The left side of the photo shows a Colorado Springs house fire where three kids died. The...
11 News Exclusive: Colorado mom sentenced for murdering her kids could get conviction overturned
FILE - EPA Administrator Michael Regan stands near the Marathon Petroleum Refinery as he...
‘Unacceptable’: EPA head says of West Virginia water issues
The runoff brings to a close a bitter fight between Raphael Warnock, Georgia's first Black...
Democratic Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker