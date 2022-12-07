COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One of the five lost in the Club Q shooting is being remembered in a memorial service Wednesday.

Daniel Aston, just 28 years old, was a bartender and performer at Club Q. He is remembered for his warm and gregarious personality, with friends telling 11 News he was one of the nicest people anyone could ever meet. A coworker said he was what she thought of when she thought of Club Q.

His service is open to the public and starts at 10 a.m. at the Shove Memorial Chapel at 1010 N. Nevada Ave. We will carry the live stream at the top of this page.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Club Q shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich.
Prosecution files 300+ charges against alleged Club Q shooter
An Army battalion is inactive as the troops move to the Space Force to continue their mission.
U.S. Space Force takes over Army battalion mission in Colorado
Plastic bags
Walmarts in Colorado will stop using single-use plastic bags on Jan. 1, 2023
3 suspects rob Colorado Springs couple, steal children’s Christmas presents
Jeremy Schumacher, 41, was arrested last week and charged with making a threat.
Woman’s call to police thwarts ex-boyfriend’s mass shooting plan, officials say

Latest News

Excerpt from Colorado Healing Fund statement.
Colorado Healing Fund announces 100 percent of donations will go to Club Q survivors
December is the most dangerous month for Colorado pedestrians
Lava from the Mauna Loa eruptions is flowing down the northeast rift zone.
WATCH: Mauna Loa eruption live stream
December is dangerous for those out walking around
11 News this Morning 5 AM (Recurring) - VOD - clipped version