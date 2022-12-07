COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One of the five lost in the Club Q shooting is being remembered in a memorial service Wednesday.

Daniel Aston, just 28 years old, was a bartender and performer at Club Q. He is remembered for his warm and gregarious personality, with friends telling 11 News he was one of the nicest people anyone could ever meet. A coworker said he was what she thought of when she thought of Club Q.

His service is open to the public and starts at 10 a.m. at the Shove Memorial Chapel at 1010 N. Nevada Ave. We will carry the live stream at the top of this page.

