Judge on old arrest papers is the same judge presiding over alleged Club Q shooters current case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 4th Judicial District Judge Michael McHenry signed the 2021 arrest papers for Anderson Lee Aldrich.

Those documents are not available to the public. It remains unclear what happened and if charges were dismissed leading to the case being sealed. Legal experts say the judge presiding over a case has the power to seal and unseal them.

In the arrest papers obtained by 11 News Aldrich reportedly held family and gun point and threatened to commit mass bombings and shootings. The full breakdown of the papers can be found here.

The documents say Judge McHenry granted an elevated bond based on quote, “Anderson’s homicidal statements, actions, possessions of firearms and bomb making materials. Judge McHenry agreed to an elevated bond and set the bond at $1,000,000.”

Aldrich is currently facing 305 charges tied to the Club Q shooting where five were killed and over 25 injured.

Judge McHenry addressed the suspect in court today and is the judge listed on the current court documents.

11 News is working to learn why the 2021 case was sealed. The District Attorney’s office says they cannot comment on sealed cases and legally they do not exist when they are sealed.

11 News is also working to learn how judges are assigned to cases and if there is a connection to Aldrich’s 2021 arrest.

