Former DA for Aurora theater shooting case discusses Club Q shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - With the alleged Club Q shooter facing more than 300 charges, eyes are now turning to the future of the case.

Anderson Aldrich was arrested after allegedly killing five people and injuring more than a dozen others in a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ club on Nov. 19. Court papers from attorneys representing Aldrich say the suspect identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns.

However, in addition to facing five initial charges of first-degree murder, Aldrich was also arrested on bias-motivated crimes, or hate crime charges. Those charges still stand in court, in addition to nearly 300 others. That’s more than others have faced in other mass shootings across Colorado.

In 2021, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, the man accused of killing 10 people in a Boulder King Soopers, is facing 115 charges.

And in 2012, James Holmes faced over 160 charges in court before being sentenced to more than 3,300 years in prison. George Brauchler was the man in charge of prosecuting Holmes. He spoke on how Aldrich’s case is likely to move forward. He tells 11 News that the hate crime charges are actually the weakest charges faced by the suspect.

“They carry no promise of prison at all,” Brauchler explained. “Those are only misdemeanor counts of bias-motivated crime. So those are of no consequence to him long term in terms of the sentencing”

However, Aldrich is also facing at least 71 sentence enhancement charges, in addition to the 234 others. Brauchler says that it is impossible for the suspect to be convicted on all 304 charges; but, should they be convicted on even just the hate crime charges, those sentence enhancements could create a harsher sentence. If the suspect is found guilty on any count of first-degree murder, that would mean life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“Those charges become amplified with mandatory prison and are, in fact, stackable. I mean consecutive time,” Brauchler added. “It would be thousands of years in the Department of Corrections.”

Once again, for reference, Holmes faced over 160 charges and was sentenced to over 3,300 years in prison. Aldrich faces 305 charges.

As the case stands, 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen said on Tuesday morning that he believes his office has sufficient evidence to move forward with the charges. Should Aldrich be convicted on even one of the major ones, they could be facing a sentence that rivals even that of James Holmes.

Click here for more on the Club Q tragedy.

The victim have been identified through family, friends and police as:

-Daniel Aston

-Derrick Rump

-Kelly Loving

-Ashley Paugh

-Raymond Green

-CLICK HERE to donate to a verified fundraiser page to help all the victims impacted.

-CLICK HERE for the GoFundMe “Central Hub” for donation information.

