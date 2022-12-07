FBI activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday morning

Law enforcement activity in Colorado Springs 12/7/22. In area close to court-authorized...
Law enforcement activity in Colorado Springs 12/7/22. In area close to court-authorized activity by the FBI.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:59 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The FBI isn’t sharing a lot of details with the public about activity that was carried out in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Several 11 News viewers reached out after they noticed the federal law enforcement agency in an area near London Lane and Morley Drive. The neighborhood is near S. Academy Boulevard and Astrozon Boulevard. It isn’t clear what time the activity started, but several people reached out concerned about the FBI presence at about 9:30 a.m.

“Yes, I can confirm FBI Denver was conducting court-authorized activity in that area this morning,” Vikki Migoya with the FBI Denver Field Office wrote to 11 News after we asked about the activity. “As this is an ongoing investigation, no further information is available at this time.”

As more details become available KKTV will provide updates on our website and newscasts.

Recent FBI activity in November was tied to a drug-trafficking bust.

Earlier this year, a Colorado Springs home was raided by the FBI tied to an espionage case.

