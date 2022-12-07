Entire Colorado town put on shelter-in-place alert for active shooter

Breaking News Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:34 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
BLANCA, Colo. (KKTV) - An entire Colorado town was told to shelter-in-place as Blanca Police reported there was an active shooter on Wednesday.

At about 3 p.m. the police department posted the following:

“Everyone in or near the Town of Blanca, please remain in your houses and do not exit until told it is safe to do so! We currently have an active shooter on the west side of town! We will update this post as information becomes available. Stay away from all windows and open areas.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are in the area.

There is no further information at this time.”

This article will be updated.

Posted by Blanca Police Department on Wednesday, December 7, 2022

