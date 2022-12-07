El Paso County, Fountain announce fire restrictions, effective Wednesday

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:07 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County and the city of Fountain are joining Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs in enacting fire restrictions, effective Wednesday at noon.

Both are going on stage one fire restrictions, citing the “low precipitation we have received, the fairly consistent winds and warmer temperatures, coupled with the frequency of ongoing outdoor fire responses we and our partners in the county are responding to.”

“These restrictions will be effect until moisture or a good heavy snowfall occurs, which will dramatically increase our moisture levels and/or knock down our flashy fuels (grasses),” the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.

Under stage one fire restrictions, the following are prohibited:

1. Open fire and open burning, except;

a. Fires and campfires within permanently constructed fire grates in developed campgrounds and picnic grounds, or private residences in areas cleared at least 3′ of all flammable materials

b. Fires in developed campgrounds and picnic grounds, or private residences contained within liquid-fueled or gas-fueled stoves, fire pits or appliances; liquid propane (LPG), or natural gas; cleared at least 3 feet of all flammable materials, with flames lengths not exceeding 2 feet.

c. Fires for which a permit has been obtained by the local fire protection district dating after the restriction date.

2. No use of fireworks and explosive materials, including “exploding” targets or bullets and tracer rounds.

3. Outdoor smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren of and cleared of all flammable materials. Exercise industry safety practices when welding or operation of an acetylene or other similar torch with open flame always cleared safe area of vegetation and combustibles.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Club Q shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich.
Prosecution files 300+ charges against alleged Club Q shooter
An Army battalion is inactive as the troops move to the Space Force to continue their mission.
U.S. Space Force takes over Army battalion mission in Colorado
Plastic bags
Walmarts in Colorado will stop using single-use plastic bags on Jan. 1, 2023
3 suspects rob Colorado Springs couple, steal children’s Christmas presents
Jeremy Schumacher, 41, was arrested last week and charged with making a threat.
Woman’s call to police thwarts ex-boyfriend’s mass shooting plan, officials say

Latest News

Excerpt from Colorado Healing Fund statement.
Colorado Healing Fund announces 100 percent of donations will go to Club Q survivors
From left: Daniel Aston and Derrick Pump. Both were employees at Club Q and lost their lives...
Memorial service held for Club Q victim Daniel Aston
Colorado Healing Fund statement
WATCH: Colorado Healing Fund says all donations to go to Club Q victims
The Colorado Springs School
Police investigating fake report of shooter at southwest Springs school