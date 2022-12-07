El Paso County, Fountain announce fire restrictions, effective Wednesday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County and the city of Fountain are joining Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs in enacting fire restrictions, effective Wednesday at noon.

Both are going on stage one fire restrictions, citing the “low precipitation we have received, the fairly consistent winds and warmer temperatures, coupled with the frequency of ongoing outdoor fire responses we and our partners in the county are responding to.”

“These restrictions will be effect until moisture or a good heavy snowfall occurs, which will dramatically increase our moisture levels and/or knock down our flashy fuels (grasses),” the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.

Under stage one fire restrictions, the following are prohibited:

1. Open fire and open burning, except;

a. Fires and campfires within permanently constructed fire grates in developed campgrounds and picnic grounds, or private residences in areas cleared at least 3′ of all flammable materials

b. Fires in developed campgrounds and picnic grounds, or private residences contained within liquid-fueled or gas-fueled stoves, fire pits or appliances; liquid propane (LPG), or natural gas; cleared at least 3 feet of all flammable materials, with flames lengths not exceeding 2 feet.

c. Fires for which a permit has been obtained by the local fire protection district dating after the restriction date.

2. No use of fireworks and explosive materials, including “exploding” targets or bullets and tracer rounds.

3. Outdoor smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren of and cleared of all flammable materials. Exercise industry safety practices when welding or operation of an acetylene or other similar torch with open flame always cleared safe area of vegetation and combustibles.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.