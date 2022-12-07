December is the most dangerous month for Colorado pedestrians

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers are not the only ones facing more hazards in the winter months.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, pedestrians are also at a greater risk for being involved in a winter crash.

“What we’re trying to do is educate a little bit about the dangers of being a pedestrian in the winter driving and how it’s basically everyone’s responsibility, whether you’re a pedestrian or motorists to keep one another safe,” said Josh Lewis with the Colorado State Patrol adding December is the most dangerous month with the highest number of pedestrian caused crashes than any other month in the year.

This is mostly because of reduced visibility from less daylight and bad weather conditions. “Ultimately , it can be more difficult to see people,” said Lewis.

If you are out walking around, try and make yourself stick out to drivers. “That’s why we encourage either brighter clothing, or some type of illumination to make sure that you are seen anytime you are a pedestrian,” said Lewis.

Pedestrians are advised to stay in their lanes and only cross the roads at intersection on cross walks. Look both ways before crossing the street and remember that just because you can see a car, it doesn’t mean the driver can see you.

On the other hand, drivers need to look out for people walking around.

Avoid distractions while driving such as your phone or the radio and drive the speed limit so you can slow down or stop in an emergency.

“This is something that can be utilized all year long. These are tips that will keep you safe as best as possible, but certainly in December and in the winter months this is why we try and do a little more education,” said Lewis adding it’s up to both the motorist and the pedestrian to get to their destination safe and sound.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.