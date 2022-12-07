Colorado Healing Fund announces 100 percent of donations will go to Club Q survivors

DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Healing Fund says it will be giving all proceeds raised in the aftermath of the Club Q shooting to the victims of the tragedy.

The non-profit was founded in 2018 specifically as a fundraiser for victims of mass-casualty crimes in Colorado and had been touted as the primary way to donate to the survivors of Club Q. But it had fallen under criticism in recent weeks after some alleged that those impacted by other Colorado massacres never saw all of the money raised. Survivors of mass shootings across the country held a news conference in Colorado Springs in late November to advocate for giving all donations to those affected by the tragedy at Club Q.

“Club Q patrons, just know we are working as best we can to protect you behind the scenes while you’re still processing how to manage and cope with this trauma,” stated a survivor of the Aurora theater shooting during the presser.

The foundation said Tuesday that it had secured underwriting support to cover administrative fees so it could give 100 percent of funds to the victims. Below is the full statement:

“Today the Colorado Healing Fund (CHF) announced that it has secured underwriting support to cover the majority of expenses associated with administering its fund to assist the victims of the Club Q tragedy. CHF anticipates having all administrative costs for the Club Q fund fully underwritten in the days ahead. This funding is separate from the public donations to the Club Q tragedy response, meaning all of the $1.9 million raised to date and all future funds raised for Club Q will be dedicated entirely to victim assistance.

“‘The Colorado Healing Fund takes very seriously our responsibility to serve as a trusted point for the collection and distribution of donations in the aftermath of tragedy, and we are committed to receiving and addressing constructive feedback,’ said Jordan Finegan, Executive Director of the Colorado Healing Fund. “Thanks to this generous underwriting support, administrative fees are waived for all past and future Club Q donations, allowing 100% of funds raised for Club Q to be fully directed to victim assistance.’

“CHF began meeting with potential underwriters in the days immediately following the Club Q shooting, and multiple funders have made commitments to underwrite administrative expenses for the Club Q fund. Administrative costs that received underwriting support include the salary of CHF’s staff member, costs associated with its annual financial audit, and necessary operational expenses. CHF is exploring a variety of funding sources to cover its administrative costs and ensure the organization can maintain year-round operations to be prepared to respond immediately in the wake of mass tragedy.”

To date, the organization has raised more than $450,000 for Club Q survivors.

For more on the Colorado Healing Fund or to donate, click here.

