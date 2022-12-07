Chase along I-25 with a child reportedly in the back of the suspect’s vehicle Tuesday night involved Colorado Springs police

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A chase Tuesday night involving Colorado Springs police came to an end in Douglas County along I-25. The suspect, a Pueblo man, is facing a number of serious charges including kidnapping.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s office, their department was made aware of the situation at about 10:23 p.m. on Tuesday when they received notice a white SUV was entering Douglas County that had been involved in a crash with a Colorado Springs Police vehicle. The suspect reportedly driving the vehicle was identified as Eric Morales.

“Information was also relayed that there was an adult female, known to Morales, and a small child, inside the vehicle and that they may be there unwillingly,” part of the news release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reads. “Deputies spotted the vehicle northbound on I-25 at Happy Canyon. The driver, later positively identified as Morales, refused to pull over when deputies attempted a traffic stop. Stop sticks were deployed successfully around Lincoln Ave, but he still refused to stop. Deputies were able to get the car stopped around County Line Road.”

The sheriff’s office is reporting the woman and child were able to get out of the car safely. Morales refused to leave the vehicle and a standoff ensued. The sheriff’s office is reporting Morales made “several indications” that he was armed and would not comply. The incident forced the closure of I-25 for a period of time.

Morales was eventually taken into custody and charged with 2nd-degree kidnapping, vehicular eluding, criminal mischief, violation of a protection order, child abuse and other charges.

Morales was being held on a $500,000 bond as of Wednesday afternoon. KKTV 11 News is working to learn more about the incident and the suspect.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.