Arrest papers for Club Q mass shooting suspect in Colorado Springs released as community keeps focus on the victims

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The suspect accused of killing five people at a Colorado Springs nightclub and injuring more than a dozen others is facing 305 criminal charges, including hate crimes.

Click here for other coverage on the mass shooting by KKTV.

Arrest papers for the suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, were released to the public on Wednesday tied to the Nov. 19 attack. You can read the arrest papers at the bottom of this article.

The victims killed have been identified through family, friends and police as:

-Daniel Aston

-Derrick Rump

-Kelly Loving

-Ashley Paugh

-Raymond Green

-CLICK HERE to donate to a verified fundraiser page to help all the victims impacted.

-CLICK HERE for the GoFundMe “Central Hub” for donation information.

WARNING: Some of the details in the arrest papers below can be hard to read.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.