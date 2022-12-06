Woman found guilty of pimping and keeping a place of prostitution south of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The woman accused of running a brothel out of a massage parlor in El Paso County was found guilty by a jury on multiple counts Monday.

Shirley King’s trial began Nov. 28 in an El Paso County courtroom. King was arrested in fall 2021 after an undercover operation into her massage business located in Security-Widefield. She pleaded not guilty to all of the charges she was facing. The Colorado Springs Police Department had previously said its undercover work looking into the business lasted months. In that investigation, detectives reportedly found King brought multiple women to an adult entertainment party, where sexual acts were expected to be exchanged for money.

This case also led to a subsequent investigation into an El Paso County Sheriff’s Office detective. Arrest papers for King named a Detective Trey White as having received sexual acts from King while working undercover. Then-Colorado Springs Police Chief, Vince Niski, said Detective White’s tactics “crossed the line.” The district attorney cleared White of any criminal wrongdoing.

King was found guilty of pimping, keeping a place of prostitution, prostitution and pandering/arranging prostitution.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 14.

