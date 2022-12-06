Woman found guilty of pimping and keeping a place of prostitution south of Colorado Springs

Shirley King was found guilty on all four counts she was facing.
By Melissa Henry and Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:44 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The woman accused of running a brothel out of a massage parlor in El Paso County was found guilty by a jury on multiple counts Monday.

Shirley King’s trial began Nov. 28 in an El Paso County courtroom. King was arrested in fall 2021 after an undercover operation into her massage business located in Security-Widefield. She pleaded not guilty to all of the charges she was facing. The Colorado Springs Police Department had previously said its undercover work looking into the business lasted months. In that investigation, detectives reportedly found King brought multiple women to an adult entertainment party, where sexual acts were expected to be exchanged for money.

This case also led to a subsequent investigation into an El Paso County Sheriff’s Office detective. Arrest papers for King named a Detective Trey White as having received sexual acts from King while working undercover. Then-Colorado Springs Police Chief, Vince Niski, said Detective White’s tactics “crossed the line.” The district attorney cleared White of any criminal wrongdoing.

King was found guilty of pimping, keeping a place of prostitution, prostitution and pandering/arranging prostitution.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 14.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a crash southeast of Colorado Springs, in the Security-Widefield area
Bicyclist dead after crash southeast of Colorado Springs
CSFD fighting fire near Banning Lewis Ranch
Juveniles interviewed in connection to Banning Lewis Ranch house fire, no arrests made yet
From left: Suspect Luis Valenzuela, Reanna "Nikki" Burch-Woodhull.
Arrest made after missing pregnant woman is found dead in southwest Colorado
Police responded to a multi-car crash near the intersection of N. Powers and Stetson Hills on...
Several injured in 9-car crash on Powers Boulevard in northeast Colorado Springs
Respiratory cases on the rise in Colorado
Respiratory illnesses spiking in Colorado

Latest News

12/5/22
WATCH: Woman found guilty of pimping and other charges south of Colorado Springs
Fentanyl seized by authorities in Colorado.
About 45 pounds of fentanyl seized in Colorado, authorities say suspect has ties to cartel
WATCH: Colorado Walmarts to stop using single-use plastic bags in just a few weeks
WATCH: Colorado Walmarts to stop using single-use plastic bags in just a few weeks
Festival of Lights 2022.
WATCH: Festival of Lights Parade in Colorado Springs