HILO, Hawaii (KKTV) - The Mauna Loa eruption is into its second week on the island of Hawaii.

Watch spectacular footage of the eruption at the top of this page. The video is courtesy of the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to our sister station Hawaii News Now, lava is erupting at an estimated rate of 100 to 150 cubic yards per second and the leading flow is about 15 feet thick and up to 30 feet at the center. Scientists say they’re pretty confident the lava won’t impact population areas and tell Hawaii News Now their bigger concern is people crossing lava fields in the dark hoping to get a closer view of the eruption.

Full coverage on the eruption can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plastic bags
Walmarts in Colorado will stop using single-use plastic bags on Jan. 1, 2023
From left: Suspect Luis Valenzuela, Reanna "Nikki" Burch-Woodhull.
Arrest made after missing pregnant woman is found dead in southwest Colorado
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
Shirley King, also known as Akira Summers
Woman found guilty of pimping and keeping a place of prostitution south of Colorado Springs

Latest News

Community members in Wise County, Texas, gathered Monday night to remember Athena Strand.
Vigil held for slain 7-year-old girl
Relatives of Elizaveta, 94, transport her by a cargo cart to the evacuation train in Kherson,...
Russian airfield hit, day after drone strikes on bases
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier,...
Officers to receive Congressional Gold Medals for Jan. 6
Shirley King, also known as Akira Summers
Woman found guilty of pimping and keeping a place of prostitution south of Colorado Springs