HILO, Hawaii (KKTV) - The Mauna Loa eruption is into its second week on the island of Hawaii.

Watch spectacular footage of the eruption at the top of this page. The video is courtesy of the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to our sister station Hawaii News Now, lava is erupting at an estimated rate of 100 to 150 cubic yards per second and the leading flow is about 15 feet thick and up to 30 feet at the center. Scientists say they’re pretty confident the lava won’t impact population areas and tell Hawaii News Now their bigger concern is people crossing lava fields in the dark hoping to get a closer view of the eruption.

