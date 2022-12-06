US opens probe into Jeep Compass SUV engines shutting down

FILE - A 2019 Jeep Compass is seen on display at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in...
FILE - A 2019 Jeep Compass is seen on display at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh on Feb. 14, 2019. U.S. safety regulators are investigating complaints that the engines on some small Jeeps can shut down while being driven.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:10 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. safety regulators are investigating complaints that the engines on some small Jeeps can shut down while being driven.

The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers about 229,000 Jeep Compass SUVs from the 2019 and 2020 model years.

Documents posted Tuesday by the agency say it has 15 complaints that drivers have gotten dashboard messages saying their coolant temperature is too high, followed by an immediate engine shutdown.

The agency says that in most cases the messages corrected themselves or were temporarily fixed when the Jeeps were stopped and restarted. One complaint said a Compass wouldn’t restart and had to be towed.

Stellantis, which makes Jeeps, said owners who see a dashboard warning light should contact dealers. The company says it’s cooperating in the investigation.

The agency will determine how often the problem happens and the safety consequences. It could seek a recall.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plastic bags
Walmarts in Colorado will stop using single-use plastic bags on Jan. 1, 2023
From left: Suspect Luis Valenzuela, Reanna "Nikki" Burch-Woodhull.
Arrest made after missing pregnant woman is found dead in southwest Colorado
Shirley King, also known as Akira Summers
Woman found guilty of pimping and keeping a place of prostitution south of Colorado Springs
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident

Latest News

Thousands of people left without power after two Duke Energy stations were intentionally...
Restoring power after shootings could take until Thursday
Representatives of those receiving Congressional Gold Medals shake Senate Majority Leader Chuck...
As Congressional Gold Medals presentation, McConnell and McCarthy appeared to be snubbed
Experts urge consumers to use credit cards for online shopping
Experts urge holiday shoppers to use credit instead of debit cards when buying online
Experts urge holiday shoppers to use credit instead of debit cards when buying online