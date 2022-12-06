‘Sacred Cloth’ pride flag is moving to Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center in wake of Club Q shooting

The 25-foot 'Sacred Cloth' pride flag was displayed in a ceremony at Colorado Springs City Hall in honor of the victims of the Club Q shooting.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:48 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Following the tragedy at Club Q, the “Sacred Cloth” pride flag is being moved to the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center.

The art center is located at 30 W. Dale Street. The flag will be on display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The flag, known as Section 93 of the Sea to Sea Flag, is on loan to Colorado Springs from the Sacred Cloth Project as a gesture of love, solidarity and healing in the wake of the Club Q shooting in which five people were killed and more than a dozen who were injured.

The flag was recently on display at Colorado Springs City Hall.

“It was an honor to represent our City’s elected officials in this display of unity and support following the tragedy our community has suffered. This Pride Flag is a representation of how far our City has come and that we stand together with love in the face of hate. We are grateful to the Sacred Cloth project for sharing with us this powerful symbol of unity,” says Nancy Henjum, Colorado Springs City Councilmember.

Click here for more on the Club Q tragedy.

The victim have been identified through family, friends and police as:

-Daniel Aston

-Derrick Rump

-Kelly Loving

-Ashley Paugh

-Raymond Green

-CLICK HERE to donate to a verified fundraiser page to help all the victims impacted.

-CLICK HERE for the GoFundMe “Central Hub” for donation information.

