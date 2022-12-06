Prosecution files 300+ charges against alleged Club Q shooter

The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office provided an update after Anderson Lee Aldrich made his second court appearance on Dec. 6, 2022.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:43 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The person accused of gunning down patrons at a popular Colorado Springs nightclub is now facing more than 300 charges for his alleged crimes.

Anderson Lee Aldrich made his first physical court appearance Tuesday, more than two weeks after the Nov. 19 massacre at Club Q that left five dead and countless wounded. He previous appeared before a judge via video on Nov. 23. During that video appearance, Aldrich was slumped over in a chair, slow to answer the judge and mumbling when speaking. He appeared more alert during Tuesday’s proceedings.

Formal charges were filed against the suspect Tuesday and include first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault, and bias-motivated crimes, among others. The full list can be viewed below.

