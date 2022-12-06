Manitou Springs to go on stage 1 fire restrictions

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:52 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Due to ongoing dry weather and recent extreme wind events, the city of Manitou Springs has announced it would be going on stage one fire restrictions beginning Wednesday at noon.

Under stage one restrictions, the following rules are in effect within city limits:

- Open fires and open burning are prohibited, except for fires in permanently constructed fire rings within the city’s RV and camping parks; private residential charcoal grills and smokers, wood burning fireplaces (chiminea), or fire pits, provided they have proper fitting screen covers and they are separated by at least 15-feet from structures or other combustible material.

- Outdoor smoking of any tobacco product or similar material in cigarettes, cigars, or pipes is prohibited, except that smoking is permitted within 15 feet of a city-approved disposal receptacle at city approved locations. Discarding lighted cigarettes, cigars or pipe tobacco products outdoors, other than in a city-approved receptacle is also prohibited.

The city says the above do not apply to gas-fueled grills used out-of-doors, fires within liquid-fueled or gas-fueled stoves, or compliant fireplaces and wood-burning stoves within private residences.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department confirms it will also be going on stage one fire restrictions Wednesday and says it will make a formal announcement with more information later Tuesday afternoon.

