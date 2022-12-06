Man accused of shooting multiple times at car on Highway 115

Clayton Roberts
Clayton Roberts(El Paso County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:22 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing a laundry list of charges after allegedly firing at an occupied vehicle several times.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says a driver called 911 Monday morning reporting that a person in a passing vehicle had started shooting at him while they were traveling on Highway 115.

“When deputies arrived on scene, they observed multiple bullet holes in the victim’s vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said.

The bullets missed the driver, and he was unhurt in the incident.

Though the suspect fled before deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office said that between evidence left at the scene and the victim’s recollection, it was able to identify the suspect. Deputies found him at an address in Colorado Springs later Monday and took him into custody. He has been identified as 42-year-old Clayton Roberts. Roberts is being held in the El Paso County jail on a $10,000 bond on charges of attempted first-degree assault, criminal mischief, illegal discharge of a firearm and menacing, along with several misdemeanors.

EPSO didn’t provide an exact location where the shooting happened, just that it was on the highway outside Colorado Springs city limits.

