Colorado ranked #12 as the most expensive state to power up Christmas lights

Fortunately, the cost to light your home won’t go up too much from 2021
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:44 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado is ranked as the 12th most expensive state for powering Christmas lights according to a new study done by House Method.

“This year you can expect from after Thanksgiving until New Years day around $17.63, based off of our mythology that we use, which that is up 10% from the price last year in 2021,” explained Caroline Jones, an associate from House Method on their findings for Colorado. “In general, Coloradans can expect to pay around $1.54 more this year to power Christmas lights, which doesn’t seem like that much, but in the long-run it could have more impact if we continue to see prices rising like this.”

So, while the price isn’t too much higher compared to 2021, if you’re looking to cut back on electrical expenses, there are some things you can do.

Decreasing the size of you light display, using energy efficient LED lights, and setting timers on your lights are just a few ways to cut back this holiday season.

“Not everyone has to have a general or typical light display. You can still bump it down by just having your roof line lit up or having some inflatables out there. It doesn’t have to be a full-on display to be able to get into the Christmas spirit,” said Jones.

