Citadel Mall COVID testing site moving to new location, effective Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After more than two years, the COVID-19 community testing site at the Citadel Mall is moving to a new location.

The free site has been at the mall since August 2020, administering more than a quarter-million tests in that time. Effective Tuesday, its new home will be up the road at the Colorado Springs Event Center parking lot off North Academy and Palmer Park Boulevard.

El Paso County Public Health notes that in addition to the community site, free rapid COVID-19 tests can be picked up at the following locations:

- Citizens Service Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road, Suite 2044, Colorado Springs, second floor reception desk

- El Paso County Public Health South, 6436 U.S. Highway 85-87, Fountain, reception desk.

- Valley Hi Public Health location, 2948 E. Fountain Blvd., Colorado Springs, reception desk

More information on COVID testing resources can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.