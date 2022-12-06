Burn restrictions put in place for Colorado Springs starting Wednesday at noon

Burn restrictions in place Dec. 7, 2022.
Burn restrictions in place Dec. 7, 2022.(CSFD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:10 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) announced burn restrictions would be put in place starting Wednesday at noon.

Click here fore more information on what is and isn’t allowed, or view the graphic at the bottom of this article.

“The Colorado Springs Fire Department, by and through its Division of the Fire Marshal, determines measures are necessary to maintain fire hazard awareness and continue to reduce fire risks in order to protect health and safety which are essential,” part of a notice on CSFD’s website reads. “Therefore, due to current and forecasted weather conditions, limited increases in moisture levels, and ongoing grass fire occurrence on undeveloped areas of Colorado Springs, Burn Restriction Order 2022-R3 is in effect for the City of Colorado Springs.”

Violators could face up to a $2,500 fine and jail time.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plastic bags
Walmarts in Colorado will stop using single-use plastic bags on Jan. 1, 2023
From left: Suspect Luis Valenzuela, Reanna "Nikki" Burch-Woodhull.
Arrest made after missing pregnant woman is found dead in southwest Colorado
Shirley King, also known as Akira Summers
Woman found guilty of pimping and keeping a place of prostitution south of Colorado Springs
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
From top left to bottom right: Albright, Cisneros-Mena, French, Gracy, Love, Swift, Tanks and...
MOST WANTED: 8 featured in Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers Fugitives of the Week Dec. 5, 2022

Latest News

Airplane built by Ken Hendrickson, a retired United Airlines Captain.
A retired airline pilot hopes to inspire a new generation of pilots in Colorado Springs
The 25-foot 'Sacred Cloth' pride flag was displayed in a ceremony at Colorado Springs City Hall...
‘Sacred Cloth’ pride flag is moving to Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center in wake of Club Q shooting
LEFT: Sven. RIGHT: Vivianne.
2 pups from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region will be featured in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIX
Club Q shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich.
Prosecution files 300+ charges against alleged Club Q shooter