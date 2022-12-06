Burn restrictions put in place for Colorado Springs starting Wednesday at noon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) announced burn restrictions would be put in place starting Wednesday at noon.

Click here fore more information on what is and isn’t allowed, or view the graphic at the bottom of this article.

“The Colorado Springs Fire Department, by and through its Division of the Fire Marshal, determines measures are necessary to maintain fire hazard awareness and continue to reduce fire risks in order to protect health and safety which are essential,” part of a notice on CSFD’s website reads. “Therefore, due to current and forecasted weather conditions, limited increases in moisture levels, and ongoing grass fire occurrence on undeveloped areas of Colorado Springs, Burn Restriction Order 2022-R3 is in effect for the City of Colorado Springs.”

Violators could face up to a $2,500 fine and jail time.

