Alleged Club Q shooter makes court appearance Tuesday morning

Club Q shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich.
Club Q shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich.(CSPD)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:43 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The person accused of gunning down patrons at a popular Colorado Springs nightclub, killing five, is appearing in court Tuesday morning.

Anderson Lee Aldrich faces five counts of first-degree murder and five counts of bias-motivated crime to cause bodily injury, along with a slew of other charges in connection with the Nov. 19 massacre at Club Q. A formal filing of charges is expected Tuesday.

This is Aldrich’s first appearance before a judge since his video advisement Nov. 23. During that video appearance, Aldrich was slumped over in a chair, slow to answer the judge and mumbling when speaking.

As permitted by the court, 11 News will be streaming a small portion of Tuesday’s court appearance. The district attorney is expected to give remarks afterward. Both will be able to be viewed inside this article.

Court begins at 8:30 a.m.

All previous Club Q coverage can be found here.

