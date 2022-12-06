911 dispatchers could soon use callers’ phone cameras in emergencies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Dispatchers may soon be able to provide more services to 911 callers in an emergency.

The company ‘Prepared’ is offering a program, allowing dispatchers to see the emergency through a caller’s cell phone. This service is already being used at the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office in northern Colorado.

11 News Reporter Brian Sherrod reached out to multiple agencies in southern Colorado to see if they are utilizing the service. None of the agencies are using it yet. The Teller County Sheriff’s Office is looking to add this new system to help them in all emergencies once they get approval from the dispatch center.

11 News spoke with CEO of Prepared Michael Chimes to find out how this system works. Once you call 911, the dispatcher gives you the option to send a link as a text to your cell phone. Once you click the link, the caller can provide the dispatcher with live video, photos and your location. This system can be used for any situation including fires and even home invasions.

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office tells 11 News this is a game changer when responding to emergencies.

“The dispatchers get to see what is going on,” said Commander Lad Sullivan, Operations Commander, Teller County Sheriffs Department. “They can also forward it to first responders and give them a little idea of what kind of incident we are going to.”

Chimes tells 11 News the caller can stop the video recording at any time of the phone call. The caller can also decline use of the video after the emergency is over.

Colorado Springs Police Department tells 11 News they are already using a similar service through another company. The communication team is looking into it and will possibly test it next year.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.