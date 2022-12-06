3 suspects rob Colorado Springs couple, steal children’s Christmas presents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three suspects remain at large after accosting a couple and stealing their children’s Christmas presents.

The crime was reported on Bijou Street just east of North Academy around 8:45 Monday night. According to police, the couple had stopped in a parking lot in the 3900 block to wait for a friend when the suspects walked up to their vehicle.

“One suspect brandished a handgun and ordered them out of their vehicle. The suspect had the victims lie down, face first, and stole their belongings,” police said.

After robbing the victims, the suspects paused at the car, but ultimately left it behind.

“The suspects stood by the vehicle for a brief moment, which had a manual transmission, and ran southbound through an apartment complex leaving the vehicle running and the victims on the ground,” police said.

They got away with cash and the presents the victims had just bought for their kids.

Police have not released suspect descriptions at the time of the writing. Anyone with information that can help officers catch the robbers is urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

