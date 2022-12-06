2 pups from Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region will be featured in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIX

LEFT: Sven. RIGHT: Vivianne.
LEFT: Sven. RIGHT: Vivianne.(Warner Bros. Discovery/Animal Planet)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 1:29 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Not a lot of Broncos fans are looking forward to the Super Bowl this year, but there’s a different bowl game with a Colorado connection airing on Feb. 12!

Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIX will feature two pups from the Colorado Springs area, both with ties to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region. The Puppy Bowl is a three-hour television match up that showcases puppies vying for the “Lombarky” trophy. The event starts at noon on Animal Planet and will be streamed on discovery+. The “pre-game” show is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. The upcoming event features 122 puppies, 67 shelters and rescues from 34 states. The event raises awareness for adoption and helps pups find their “furever” homes.

The two puppies representing the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region include Sven and Vivianne, both pictured at the top of this article.

Click here for more on the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

