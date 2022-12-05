Walmarts in Colorado will stop using single-use plastic bags on Jan. 1, 2023

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Walmart confirmed with KKTV 11 News on Monday that they will no longer provide single-use plastic bags starting in the new year.

We started reaching out after several viewers claimed they saw signs in Colorado Walmarts stating the change would start in just a few weeks. The following statement was provided to 11 News by Lauren Willis, the Global Communications Director for Walmart in the Western U.S.:

“Beginning Sunday, January 1, 2023, Walmart stores in Colorado will no longer provide single-use plastic or paper bags at checkout or pickup. Delivery will shift to paper bags. We are working hard to ensure a seamless and convenient shift to reusable bags for our customers and associates. Eliminating single-use bags is part of our commitment to achieve zero waste across our operations and ultimately shift gradually toward a circular economy built on advancing reuse, refill and recycling habits.”

Walmart transitioned from plastic bags in Vermont, Maine and New Jersey. Walmart started their “Beyond the Bag” program in 2020, but Colorado has been in the process of eliminating the use of most single-use plastic bags for some time.

A law signed by Gov. Jared Polis in 2021 bans single-use plastic bags and polystyrene packaging starting on Jan. 1, 2024. Polystyrene is a type of plastic foam that is used commonly as a carryout container at restaurants. There are some exemptions for establishments such as restaurants and small businesses. Before the ban takes place, businesses impacted will need to start implementing a 10-cent bag fee on Jan. 1, 2023.

