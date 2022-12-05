MOST WANTED: 8 featured in Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers Fugitives of the Week Dec. 5, 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you have information on any of the fugitives pictured at the top of this article that could help authorities, you’re asked to call 719-634-7867. You can remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a reward.

The following information was provided by Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers for Dec. 5, 2022:

DEMARAS LASHON ALBRIGHT (photo in upper left): is a Black Male, 27 years old, 6′ tall, and 139 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. ALBRIGHT is wanted for Robbery – Agg. w/Weapon.

PEDRO DANIEL CISNEROS-MENA (photo 2nd from left on the top): is a White Male, 18 years old, 6′ tall, and 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. CISNEROS-MENA is wanted for Felony Menacing, Disorderly Conduct and Trespass 1.

VALERIE JO FRENCH (photo 3rd from left on the top): is a White Female, 35 years old, 5′3″ tall, and 130 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes. FRENCH is wanted for Felony Menacing and Motor Vehicle Theft.

CODY KENNETH GRACY (photo 4th from left on the top): is a White Male, 31 years old, 6′tall, and 205 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. GRACY is wanted for Child Abuse, Burglary and Theft.

DARLENE MIRANDA LOVE (photo bottom left): is a White Female, 43 years old, 5′4″ tall, and 115 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. LOVE is wanted for Robbery and Assault 3.

CHARLES WILLIAM SWIFT (photo 2nd from left on the bottom): is a White Male, 57 years old, 6′2″ tall, and 195 lbs., with grey hair and green eyes. SWIFT is wanted for Failure to Register – Sex Offender.

LATERRIOUS CARRELL TANKS (photo 3rd from left on the bottom) is a Black Male, 32 years old, 5′11″ tall, and 155 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. TANKS is wanted for Burglary 2, Assault 2 and Harassment.

MARCUS DEWAYNE WILLIAMS (photo 4th from left on the bottom): is a Black Male, 21 years old, 5′6″ tall, and 134 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. WILLIAMS is wanted for Assault 2.

