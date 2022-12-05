Gas leak prompts evacuations in a Fountain neighborhood

Gas leak
Gas leak(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:01 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Residents in a Fountain neighborhood were forced to evacuate their homes on Monday due to a gas leak.

At about 11:30 a.m. the following message was sent to some residents in the area of Crest Drive and Ridge Drive:

“EVACUATION ORDER for Crest St and Royalty Dr, Sunny Ln and Crest St in Fountain due to a gas leak near 412 Royalty Pl. Everyone in this area is ordered to evacuate immediately.”

The evacuation order was lifted at about 12:15 p.m.

Click here for updates and for a map of the impacted area.

