Gas leak prompts evacuations in a Fountain neighborhood

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Residents in a Fountain neighborhood were forced to evacuate their homes on Monday due to a gas leak.

At about 11:30 a.m. the following message was sent to some residents in the area of Crest Drive and Ridge Drive:

“EVACUATION ORDER for Crest St and Royalty Dr, Sunny Ln and Crest St in Fountain due to a gas leak near 412 Royalty Pl. Everyone in this area is ordered to evacuate immediately.”

The evacuation order was lifted at about 12:15 p.m.

