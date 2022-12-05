Deion Sanders officially introduced as CU’s head football coach
Dec. 4, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Coach Prime was welcomed to Boulder Sunday afternoon with a formal introductory press conference. The new hire was made official Saturday night and not long after Sanders hopped on a private jet to see his new home-base.
Coach Prime says if you would have told him last year he’d be here today, he wouldn’t have believed it - but, he’s ready to get the Buffs back on track.
