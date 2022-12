COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash caused major delays on northbound I-25 north of Colorado Springs on Monday.

KKTV 11 News is working to learn more and this article will be updated.

Just before 1 p.m. CDOT tweeted the following:

#I25 northbound: Roadway reduced to one lane due to a crash between Exit 153 - Interquest Parkway and Exit 156 - Northgate Boulevard. https://t.co/3WqsEKS681 — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) December 5, 2022

