Close call for motorcycle rider in south Colorado Springs crash

The rider's motorcycle slid under a truck, but he was able to stop himself from going underneath too.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 1:01 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcycle rider tells 11 News he’s injured but recovering after a close call on the roads Sunday.

Brian tells 11 News he had dropped off items for a toy run and was on his way home when he started veering into the neighboring lane on Hancock Expressway.

“As I was going under the Circle bridge, I felt myself drifting into the next lane where there was a utility truck approaching. I applied a little too much brake and the bike slid out from under me,” he told 11 News in an email Sunday evening.

The bike hit an oncoming truck and was still wedged underneath when 11 News reached the scene. Brian says he was able to stop himself from sliding under the truck too.

“The bike slid further left than me and struck the truck who changed lanes in hopes of avoiding me. I slid just past the truck and came to a stop behind it,” he said.

Brian was transported to the hospital with scrapes on his elbows and microfractures on his foot but was upbeat when he emailed 11 News.

“A bit banged up but doing well,” he said, adding that he was now recovering at home.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Respiratory cases on the rise in Colorado
Respiratory illnesses spiking in Colorado
Police responded to a multi-car crash near the intersection of N. Powers and Stetson Hills on...
Several injured in 9-car crash on Powers Boulevard in northeast Colorado Springs
One person is dead after a crash southeast of Colorado Springs, in the Security-Widefield area
Bicyclist dead after crash southeast of Colorado Springs
CSFD fighting fire near Banning Lewis Ranch
Juveniles interviewed in connection to Banning Lewis Ranch house fire, no arrests made yet

Latest News

Lakewood crash 12/4/2022
2 Colorado firefighters taken to hospital after runaway stolen Jeep hits ambulance, tipping it over
Ambulance knocked over by stolen car
WATCH: Firefighters hurt when stolen Jeep hits ambulance
Hancock/Union motorcycle crash
WATCH: Motorcyclist injured but recovering after close-call crash
Police responded to a multi-car crash near the intersection of N. Powers and Stetson Hills on...
Several injured in 9-car crash on Powers Boulevard in northeast Colorado Springs