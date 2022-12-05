Close call for motorcycle rider in south Colorado Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcycle rider tells 11 News he’s injured but recovering after a close call on the roads Sunday.

Brian tells 11 News he had dropped off items for a toy run and was on his way home when he started veering into the neighboring lane on Hancock Expressway.

“As I was going under the Circle bridge, I felt myself drifting into the next lane where there was a utility truck approaching. I applied a little too much brake and the bike slid out from under me,” he told 11 News in an email Sunday evening.

The bike hit an oncoming truck and was still wedged underneath when 11 News reached the scene. Brian says he was able to stop himself from sliding under the truck too.

“The bike slid further left than me and struck the truck who changed lanes in hopes of avoiding me. I slid just past the truck and came to a stop behind it,” he said.

Brian was transported to the hospital with scrapes on his elbows and microfractures on his foot but was upbeat when he emailed 11 News.

“A bit banged up but doing well,” he said, adding that he was now recovering at home.

