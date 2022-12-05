Bob McGrath, original ‘Sesame Street’ cast member, dies at 90

Sesame Workshop is mourning the loss of original cast member Bob McGrath, who passed away Sunday.
Sesame Workshop is mourning the loss of original cast member Bob McGrath, who passed away Sunday.(Josh Hallett / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 5:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Bob McGrath, an original cast member of Sesame Street has died. McGrath was 90 years old.

McGrath’s family announced his passing on Facebook Sunday, saying he died “peacefully at home, surrounded by family.”

Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit behind the hit children’s television show, posted a tribute on Twitter mourning McGrath’s passing. The workshop said McGrath worked with Sesame Street for over 50 years.

The workshop also said, “A founding cast member, Bob embodied the melodies of Sesame Street like no one else, and his performances brought joy and wonder to generations of children around the world... whether teaching them the ABCs, the people in their neighborhood, or the simple joy of feeling music in their hearts.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a multi-car crash near the intersection of N. Powers and Stetson Hills on...
Several injured in 9-car crash on Powers Boulevard in northeast Colorado Springs
Officials say Lanessa Lobato, 14, was last seen in Chama, Colo. on Friday afternoon.
Missing 14 year old in southern Colorado found safe
File photo.
Major meth trafficking bust in Colorado Springs, multiple people arrested
Respiratory cases on the rise in Colorado
Respiratory illnesses spiking in Colorado
Firefighters responded to a heating unit fire on the roof of a shopping center near Highway 115...
Firefighters respond to shopping center fire in southern Colorado Springs

Latest News

Bulldogs bball
Back to the hardwood: Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind
Another nice day Monday
Another Mild Day Monday
2022 Kennedy Center Honoree George Clooney, bottom third from right, reacts as he is given a...
George Clooney, Gladys Knight among Kennedy Center honorees
Ring surveillance videos shows a 2-year-old girl being attacked by a coyote in a neighborhood...
Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away