Bicyclist dead after crash southeast of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A bicyclist is dead after a crash southeast of Colorado Springs, in the Security-Widefield area.

This happened at the intersection of South Powers boulevard and Fontaine boulevard. Colorado State Patrol tells 11 News there was one car involved.

They say the driver allegedly hit the cyclist at the intersection. That intersection has opened back up.

As of writing this article, the cause of the crash and the identities of those involved have not been released.

They tell 11 News the investigation is still ongoing.

