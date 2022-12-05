Arrest made after missing pregnant woman is found dead in southwest Colorado

From left: Suspect Luis Valenzuela, Reanna "Nikki" Burch-Woodhull.
From left: Suspect Luis Valenzuela, Reanna "Nikki" Burch-Woodhull.(Colorado Bureau of Investigation)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:43 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
IGNACIO, Colo. (KKTV) - A missing pregnant woman was found dead south of Durango over the weekend, and law enforcement believe she was murdered.

Raeanna “Nikki” Burch-Woodhull, 28, had last been seen alive Nov. 27. On Saturday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an alert asking for help locating her, stating she was considered endangered. Her remains were found later that same day in the area of Highway 550 and County Road 310.

CBI said Monday a man was being held in the La Plata County Jail on second-degree murder charges. He has been identified as 34-year-old Luis Valenzuela. Valenzuela and Burch-Woodhull are both from Ignacio, and law enforcement believe they knew each other.

Burch-Woodhull was in her second trimester at the time of her death. The cause of death has not been released, pending an autopsy.

CBI says further details are not available at this time, citing the early stages of the investigation.

