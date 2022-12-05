About 45 pounds of fentanyl seized in Colorado, authorities say suspect has ties to cartel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities seized about 45 pounds of fentanyl in Colorado recently, according to a news release from the DEA Rocky Mountain Division.

The federal agency is reporting they worked with multiple departments, including the Longmont Police Department, to arrest a person with “direct ties” to the Sinaloa Cartel.

“The Sinaloa Cartel is one of two primary cartels responsible for flooding the United States with dangerous and deadly fentanyl,” said Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Rocky Mountain Division Brian Besser. “This case is another example of how we continue to attack these networks at every level to save lives throughout the Rocky Mountain Division and beyond. This operation was a success thanks to a truly collaborative effort on the part of our local, state and federal partners.”

The suspect was identified as Alberto Reyes-Carrilo, and according to online jail records he is being held on a $500,000 bond. It is worth noting that according to jail and court records, the suspect's name is Adalberto Reyes-Carrillo. He was booked into jail on Friday.

