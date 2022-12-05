2 Colorado firefighters taken to hospital after runaway stolen Jeep hits ambulance, tipping it over

Lakewood crash 12/4/2022
Lakewood crash 12/4/2022(Lakewood Police Department twitter)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:13 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Two firefighters were taken to a hospital after a stolen car hit and tipped over an ambulance.

Around 5:40 p.m. Sunday, the Lakewood Police Department tried to contact people inside a reported stolen Jeep near W. Colfax Avenue and Reed Street. The Jeep took off, and officials did not initiate a pursuit.

While fleeing, LPD reports the Jeep hit a West Metro Fire ambulance, who was heading back to the station, at W. 14th Avenue and Reed Street. Pictures tweeted by LPD show the ambulance tipped over on it’s side. No patients were in the back of the ambulance at the time.

Two West Metro Fire Department firefighters were taken to the hospital, but are expected to be okay.

Police took three people into custody, who were also taken to the hospital. Their names and potential charges have not been released as of Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Respiratory cases on the rise in Colorado
Respiratory illnesses spiking in Colorado
Police responded to a multi-car crash near the intersection of N. Powers and Stetson Hills on...
Several injured in 9-car crash on Powers Boulevard in northeast Colorado Springs
CSFD fighting fire near Banning Lewis Ranch
Juveniles interviewed in connection to Banning Lewis Ranch house fire, no arrests made yet
One person is dead after a crash southeast of Colorado Springs, in the Security-Widefield area
Bicyclist dead after crash southeast of Colorado Springs
Motorcyclist injured in south Colorado Springs crash

Latest News

Another nice day Monday
Mild on Monday
One person is dead after a crash southeast of Colorado Springs, in the Security-Widefield area
Bicyclist dead after crash southeast of Colorado Springs
One person is dead after a crash southeast of Colorado Springs, in the Security-Widefield area
Bicyclist dead after crash southeast of Colorado Springs
Coach Primetime
Deion Sanders officially introduced as CU’s head football coach