2 Colorado firefighters taken to hospital after runaway stolen Jeep hits ambulance, tipping it over

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Two firefighters were taken to a hospital after a stolen car hit and tipped over an ambulance.

Around 5:40 p.m. Sunday, the Lakewood Police Department tried to contact people inside a reported stolen Jeep near W. Colfax Avenue and Reed Street. The Jeep took off, and officials did not initiate a pursuit.

While fleeing, LPD reports the Jeep hit a West Metro Fire ambulance, who was heading back to the station, at W. 14th Avenue and Reed Street. Pictures tweeted by LPD show the ambulance tipped over on it’s side. No patients were in the back of the ambulance at the time.

Two West Metro Fire Department firefighters were taken to the hospital, but are expected to be okay.

Police took three people into custody, who were also taken to the hospital. Their names and potential charges have not been released as of Monday morning.

Please see the attached press release after a reported stolen vehicle hit an ambulance this evening. Thankfully, the @WestMetroFire firefighters will be okay. pic.twitter.com/EHznpsZXqV — Lakewood Police Dept. (@LakewoodPDCO) December 5, 2022

