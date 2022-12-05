13-year-old dies after car crashes in police pursuit

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old driver was speeding with a 13-year-old passenger...
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old driver was speeding with a 13-year-old passenger in the car when she lost control during a police pursuit. The 13-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene with head injuries.(Gray News)
By Cheyenne Cole and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 9:52 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAYRE, Okla. (KSWO) - A 13-year-old girl is dead after a police pursuit with a speeding car driven by a 15-year-old, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The OHP says a 15-year-old girl was speeding westbound on OK-152 around 3 a.m. Sunday in Sayre. She had a 13-year-old passenger in the car. Officers with the Cordell and Sayre Police Departments pursued the two girls, KSWO reports.

The driver lost control of the SUV, and it left the road, hitting a building.

The 13-year-old was pinned in the vehicle for 30 minutes before the Sayre Fire Department freed her. She was pronounced dead at the scene with head injuries.

The driver went to Great Plains Regional Medical Center in Elk City in good condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSWO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a multi-car crash near the intersection of N. Powers and Stetson Hills on...
Several injured in 9-car crash on Powers Boulevard in northeast Colorado Springs
Respiratory cases on the rise in Colorado
Respiratory illnesses spiking in Colorado
Officials say Lanessa Lobato, 14, was last seen in Chama, Colo. on Friday afternoon.
Missing 14 year old in southern Colorado found safe
File photo.
Major meth trafficking bust in Colorado Springs, multiple people arrested
Firefighters responded to a heating unit fire on the roof of a shopping center near Highway 115...
Firefighters respond to shopping center fire in southern Colorado Springs

Latest News

One person is dead after a crash southeast of Colorado Springs, in the Security-Widefield area
Bicyclist dead after crash southeast of Colorado Springs
One person is dead after a crash southeast of Colorado Springs, in the Security-Widefield area
Bicyclist dead after crash southeast of Colorado Springs
2022 Kennedy Center Honoree George Clooney, bottom third from right, reacts as he is given a...
Knight, Clooney, Grant feted at Kennedy Center Honors
Moore County Power Outage
Shootings at power substation cause North Carolina outages