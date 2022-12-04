Motorcyclist injured in south Colorado Springs crash

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 1:01 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist is in the hospital after falling in the roadway Sunday.

Police say the rider fell at Hancock Expressway and Union, and then an oncoming car ran over his motorcycle. It’s not yet clear if the rider was hit too.

As of 1 p.m., the intersection is blocked. Drivers are strongly advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, and 11 News has a crew at the scene working to learn more. We will update this article when we have new information.

