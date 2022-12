COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Sunday afternoon CSFD and the Falcon Fire Department responded to a working structure fire in the area of East Woodmen and North Marksheffel road.

At the time of writing this article, it is unknown what caught fire or what the cause is.

This article will be updated with the latest information as it becomes available.

Falcon FD has two water tenders, two brush trucks an an engine also working the incident. No reported injuries. This operation is defensive due to structural instability. pic.twitter.com/okPOEaBqDI — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 4, 2022

