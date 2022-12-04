Community comes together to remember Raymond Green Vance, victim killed in Club Q shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The community is continuing to remember the fives live lost in the Club Q shooting that happened two weeks ago today.

Yesterday, we attended a memorial for 22-year-old Raymond Green Vance in southern Colorado. The service was held at Swan Law Funeral Home. People who attended the memorial service had beautiful things to say about Vance. His friends described him as gifted, one of a kind and willing to go out of his way to help anyone.

The funeral was closed to the public, however, Vance’s family invited the community to a candle lit vigil and dove release. They released a statement last week saying, “Raymond was a kind, young adult with his entire life ahead of him.”

There will also be funerals and other services for the other victims four victims in the coming weeks.

Ashley Paugh’s family will be holding a small funeral in La Junta. The date and time are to be determined. It is open to family, friends and local community members.

Derrick Rump’s family will hold funeral services in Pennsylvania where he grew up. The date and time are to be determined. The family is working on having it live-streamed on Zoom and welcome public officials who would like to attend.

Kelly Loving’s family is planning a memorial service in Batesville, Mississippi close to where she grew up. The date and time are also to be determined. The service will be open to the public. The family asks everyone to share positive and uplifting comments.

11 News Reporter Brian Sherrod spoke with Daniel Aston’s mom Saturday. Aston is originally from Oklahoma but his family will hold his funeral on Wednesday at Shove Chapel at 10:00am. It will be open to the public.

11 News will continue to update with funeral services and memorials for all of the lives lost in the Club Q shooting.

