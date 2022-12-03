Vehicle fire shut down part of busy intersection

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A car fire has shutdown a busy area in the northeast part of Colorado Springs this morning.

Firefighters with Colorado Springs Fire and Colorado Springs Police responded to the car fire on the intersection of Stetson Hills Boulevard and Powers Boulevard. The car has very extensive damage.

The area is now reopened to drivers. There are no injuries to report at this time. The cause of this vehicle is unknown at this time.

#Breaking: Colorado Springs Firefighters are working to put out a car fire on the intersection of Stetson Hills Boulevard and Powers Boulevard. Here's what we know. pic.twitter.com/mLGCMgmTRJ — Brian Sherrod (@briansherrodtv) December 3, 2022

