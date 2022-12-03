Vehicle fire shut down part of busy intersection

Firefighters with Colorado Springs Fire and Colorado Springs Police responded to the car fire on the intersection of Stetson Hills Boulevard and Powers Boulevard. The car has very extensive damage.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 9:51 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A car fire has shutdown a busy area in the northeast part of Colorado Springs this morning.

Firefighters with Colorado Springs Fire and Colorado Springs Police responded to the car fire on the intersection of Stetson Hills Boulevard and Powers Boulevard. The car has very extensive damage.

The area is now reopened to drivers. There are no injuries to report at this time. The cause of this vehicle is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi rolled over near I-25 and Interquest in Colorado Springs due to the high winds and...
High winds cause semi overturn on I-25 in Colorado Springs
File photo.
Major meth trafficking bust in Colorado Springs, multiple people arrested
Sergio Garduno-Ramirez, 34, was identified as the victim in a Saturday homicide south of...
Victim identified in homicide south of downtown Colorado Springs
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep
Wind forecast 12/1/22.
Power outage safety guidance as parts of Colorado brace for damaging wind

Latest News

Staying breezy
Staying breezy this weekend
Firefighters responded to a heating unit fire on the roof of a shopping center near Highway 115...
Firefighters respond to shopping center fire in southern Colorado Springs
This is a Co-ed shelter meaning men and women can both come there for help and support. Anyone...
Springs Rescue Mission offering beds to get homeless off the streets
Officials say Lanessa Lobato, 14, was last seen in Chama, Colo. on Friday afternoon.
Officials ask for help locating missing 14 year old in southern Colorado