Vehicle fire shut down part of busy intersection
Firefighters with Colorado Springs Fire and Colorado Springs Police responded to the car fire on the intersection of Stetson Hills Boulevard and Powers Boulevard. The car has very extensive damage.
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 9:51 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A car fire has shutdown a busy area in the northeast part of Colorado Springs this morning.
The area is now reopened to drivers. There are no injuries to report at this time. The cause of this vehicle is unknown at this time.
