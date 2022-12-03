Springs Rescue Mission offering beds to get homeless off the streets

By Brian Sherrod
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 7:20 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As it continues to get colder, Springs Rescue Mission is offering more beds to anyone that is homeless.

The Center is also working to address the rising homeless problem in our area. This is a Co-ed shelter meaning men and women can both come there for help and support. Anyone younger than 18 will have to reach out to the Salvation Army for services.

The Shelter provides beds and space for each and every person. The Shelter tells 11 News they are seeing about 400 people each day come to the center. 60% are men and 40% are women. While at the center, they provide three free meals a day, showers and services for mental health, physical health and spiritual.

The Center says there is no reason to be out in the cold.

“If anybody is out here in the cold, you don’t need to be out there in the cold,” said Travis Williams, Chief Development Officer, Springs Rescue Mission. “Do whatever you can. Flag somebody down and have them bring you to the Springs Rescue Mission. It really is a matter of life and death especially with cold temperatures.”

The Center is accepting people right now. The only thing they ask is not to cause harm to yourself or others.

