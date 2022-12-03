Police respond to multi-car crash on Powers Boulevard in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado Springs police responded to a multi-car crash on the northeast side of the city Saturday afternoon.

This is on North Powers Boulevard, near the Stetson Hills Boulevard intersection. Earlier in the day, traffic at the same intersection was impacted by a car fire.

Last time this article was updated, Powers Boulevard was down to one open lane near the crash, and it was unknown when all lanes would be reopened.

Police told an 11 News reporter on scene that several people were transported to the hospital but could not give an exact number or the conditions of those transported.

#Breaking: Traffic is slowing down on Powers as police respond to a multiple car pileup. I can see a couple of cars here on scene with some pretty bad damage. The white truck in this video I shot is the worst damaged one I see. I will keep you updated. pic.twitter.com/0tUncB5FT5 — Brian Sherrod (@briansherrodtv) December 3, 2022

11 News is working to confirm the number of cars involved and the number and condition of people transported to the hospital. We will update this article as information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.