Police respond to multi-car crash on Powers Boulevard in northeast Colorado Springs

Police responded to a multi-car crash near the intersection of N. Powers and Stetson Hills on...
Police responded to a multi-car crash near the intersection of N. Powers and Stetson Hills on 12/3/22.(KKTV)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 12:56 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado Springs police responded to a multi-car crash on the northeast side of the city Saturday afternoon.

This is on North Powers Boulevard, near the Stetson Hills Boulevard intersection. Earlier in the day, traffic at the same intersection was impacted by a car fire.

Last time this article was updated, Powers Boulevard was down to one open lane near the crash, and it was unknown when all lanes would be reopened.

Police told an 11 News reporter on scene that several people were transported to the hospital but could not give an exact number or the conditions of those transported.

11 News is working to confirm the number of cars involved and the number and condition of people transported to the hospital. We will update this article as information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi rolled over near I-25 and Interquest in Colorado Springs due to the high winds and...
High winds cause semi overturn on I-25 in Colorado Springs
File photo.
Major meth trafficking bust in Colorado Springs, multiple people arrested
Sergio Garduno-Ramirez, 34, was identified as the victim in a Saturday homicide south of...
Victim identified in homicide south of downtown Colorado Springs
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep
Wind forecast 12/1/22.
Power outage safety guidance as parts of Colorado brace for damaging wind

Latest News

Officials say Lanessa Lobato, 14, was last seen in Chama, Colo. on Friday afternoon.
Missing 14 year old in southern Colorado found safe
Firefighters with Colorado Springs Fire and Colorado Springs Police responded to the car fire...
Vehicle fire shut down part of busy intersection
Staying breezy
Staying breezy this weekend
Firefighters responded to a heating unit fire on the roof of a shopping center near Highway 115...
Firefighters respond to shopping center fire in southern Colorado Springs