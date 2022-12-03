Police arrest suspect in North Carolina double homicide

Rocky Mount police arrested Eric Coley, 42, in connection to the deaths of Devone Brown, 28,...
Rocky Mount police arrested Eric Coley, 42, in connection to the deaths of Devone Brown, 28, and Destiny Wiggings, 24, who were found in a parked car along with two children.(Rocky Mount Police Department)
By WITN Web Team and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 12:14 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - An arrest has been made in a shooting that left two people dead in North Carolina.

The bodies of Devone Brown, 28, and Destiny Wiggins, 24, were found along with two young children in a car Thursday morning, according to police.

WITN reported Rocky Mount police arrested Eric Coley, 42, in connection to their deaths. Police said Coley has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car, with two children in the...
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car, with two children in the backseat.(WRAL via CNN Newsource)

Officials said employees of Barnhill Contracting Company who were arriving at work discovered the victims inside the parked car, along with the two children in the back seat.

WITN reported the children were not physically harmed, but they were still taken to a hospital since they were exposed to cold temperatures for a length of time.

Officials said the children are stable and with family members.

It is reported Coley is being held at a detention facility without bond.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 5 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi rolled over near I-25 and Interquest in Colorado Springs due to the high winds and...
High winds cause semi overturn on I-25 in Colorado Springs
File photo.
Major meth trafficking bust in Colorado Springs, multiple people arrested
Sergio Garduno-Ramirez, 34, was identified as the victim in a Saturday homicide south of...
Victim identified in homicide south of downtown Colorado Springs
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep
Wind forecast 12/1/22.
Power outage safety guidance as parts of Colorado brace for damaging wind

Latest News

Police responded to a multi-car crash near the intersection of N. Powers and Stetson Hills on...
Police respond to multi-car crash on Powers Boulevard in northeast Colorado Springs
The body of 7-year-old Athena Strand was found Friday, two days after she was reported...
Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found, FedEx driver arrested
Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin spoke during a press conference on the discovery of 7-year-old...
Sheriff comments on abduction, death of 7-year-old girl
Officials say Lanessa Lobato, 14, was last seen in Chama, Colo. on Friday afternoon.
Missing 14 year old in southern Colorado found safe
Noodles, a senior pug who predicted on social media whether it would be a bones day or a no...
Pug who went viral on TikTok for ‘no bones day’ dies