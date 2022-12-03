Officials ask for help locating missing 14-year-old in southern Colorado

Officials say Lanessa Lobato, 14, was last seen in Chama, Colo. on Friday afternoon.
Officials say Lanessa Lobato, 14, was last seen in Chama, Colo. on Friday afternoon.(Costilla County Sheriff's Office)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 6:45 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -Costilla County Sheriff’s deputies asked for the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old girl on Friday night.

Officials say Lanessa Lobato was last seen in Chama, Colo. on Friday afternoon wearing a gray t-shirt, gray sweater, gray sweatpants and green tennis shoes. She is 5 feet tall, and has brown hair and brown eyes. A picture of her can be found below.

Officials asked anyone with information to contact the Costilla County Sheriff’s Office at 719-672-3302.

