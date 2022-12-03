Officials ask for help locating missing 14-year-old in southern Colorado
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 6:45 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -Costilla County Sheriff’s deputies asked for the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old girl on Friday night.
Officials say Lanessa Lobato was last seen in Chama, Colo. on Friday afternoon wearing a gray t-shirt, gray sweater, gray sweatpants and green tennis shoes. She is 5 feet tall, and has brown hair and brown eyes. A picture of her can be found below.
Officials asked anyone with information to contact the Costilla County Sheriff’s Office at 719-672-3302.
