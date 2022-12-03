Holiday vandals destroy inflatable Christmas decorations: ‘It kind of breaks my heart’

Real-life grinches destroy inflatable Christmas decorations in an Arizona neighborhood. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By David Caltabiano and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 2:19 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Real-life grinches reportedly destroyed inflatable Christmas decorations in an Arizona neighborhood.

Arizona’s Family reports four residents reported criminal damage to the Gilbert Police Department in late November.

Resident Nick Murphy said one of his family’s inflatable decorations was destroyed that evening, with surveillance video capturing the incident.

“You can see these two massive holes, they’re pretty big, not something the winds could do,” Murphy said.

According to Murphy, a neighbor’s surveillance video shows somebody popping his Christmas inflatable with a sharp object.

“It kind of breaks my heart a little,” he said.

Murphy and three others reported criminal damage to their Christmas decorations.

“It is somewhat devastating because we spend a lot of money decorating for the holidays, and they might not be able to afford to replace those,” said neighbor Jacqueline Shuttenberg.

But financials aside, Murphy said he won’t let this ruin his Christmas.

“Keep on with the Christmas spirit,” he said. “There are still so many gifts to give. Can’t let them win.”

Copyright 2022 Arizona's Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo.
Major meth trafficking bust in Colorado Springs, multiple people arrested
A semi rolled over near I-25 and Interquest in Colorado Springs due to the high winds and...
High winds cause semi overturn on I-25 in Colorado Springs
Sergio Garduno-Ramirez, 34, was identified as the victim in a Saturday homicide south of...
Victim identified in homicide south of downtown Colorado Springs
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep
Wind forecast 12/1/22.
Power outage safety guidance as parts of Colorado brace for damaging wind

Latest News

Police responded to a multi-car crash near the intersection of N. Powers and Stetson Hills on...
Police respond to multi-car crash on Powers Boulevard in northeast Colorado Springs
The body of 7-year-old Athena Strand was found Friday, two days after she was reported...
Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found, FedEx driver arrested
Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin spoke during a press conference on the discovery of 7-year-old...
Sheriff comments on abduction, death of 7-year-old girl
Officials say Lanessa Lobato, 14, was last seen in Chama, Colo. on Friday afternoon.
Missing 14 year old in southern Colorado found safe