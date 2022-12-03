Firefighters respond to shopping center fire in southern Colorado Springs

Firefighters responded to a heating unit fire on the roof of a shopping center near Highway 115...
Firefighters responded to a heating unit fire on the roof of a shopping center near Highway 115 and Cheyenne Meadows Road on Saturday morning.(KKTV)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 7:59 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire on the roof of a shopping center Saturday morning in the southern part of the city.

Firefighters said at about 7:20 a.m that crews were on scene at the shopping center near Highway 115 and Cheyenne Meadows Road. According to firefighters, a natural gas heating unit on the roof was on fire.

At about 7:30 a.m., firefighters said the fire appeared to be contained, and they were searching the building for any additional hidden fires.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi rolled over near I-25 and Interquest in Colorado Springs due to the high winds and...
High winds cause semi overturn on I-25 in Colorado Springs
File photo.
Major meth trafficking bust in Colorado Springs, multiple people arrested
Sergio Garduno-Ramirez, 34, was identified as the victim in a Saturday homicide south of...
Victim identified in homicide south of downtown Colorado Springs
Wind forecast 12/1/22.
Power outage safety guidance as parts of Colorado brace for damaging wind
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep

Latest News

This is a Co-ed shelter meaning men and women can both come there for help and support. Anyone...
Springs Rescue Mission offering beds to get homeless off the streets
Winds dying down this evening
Staying breezy on Saturday
Officials say Lanessa Lobato, 14, was last seen in Chama, Colo. on Friday afternoon.
Officials ask for help locating missing 14-year-old in southern Colorado
Respiratory cases on the rise in Colorado
Respiratory illnesses spiking in Colorado