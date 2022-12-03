Colorado man sentenced for child sex assault and child porn

GREELEY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man was sentenced to prison this week in a disturbing case out of Weld County.

The Weld County District Attorney’s Office is reporting 49-year-old Joe Ramos was found guilty for sexual exploitation of a child, sexual assault on a child by someone in a position of trust, and attempt to commit sexual exploitation of children. The sexual assault charge was for a victim younger than the age of 15 as part of a pattern of abuse.

“Police began investigating Ramos in July of 2019, after an anonymous person reported to the Greeley Police Department that the defendant had child pornography on his cell phone,” part of a news release reads. “During the investigation, a female juvenile also disclosed that Ramos had been sexually assaulting her for nearly eight years.”

Ramos was facing a prison sentence of 18 to 146 years, the judge sentenced him to 76 years to life in prison.

“This is a case where a child’s innocence was taken by the hands of this egregious man,” Deputy District Attorney Patrick Roche said. “Nothing will ever give this victim her childhood back, nor will anything ever erase the horrific memories this child now has to live with. But the court can send this monster to prison for the maximum amount of time to ensure he never harms another child in this community.”

Roche had requested Ramos be sentenced to the maximum amount of prison time.

At the sentencing hearing Wednesday, the victim told the judge that “no child should ever have to be this strong,” according to the news release.

If you suspect child abuse, you can call 844-CO-4-Kids 24/7.

